4 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Edmundston, N.B. school; testing capacity increased in area

New Brunswick is confirming four more COVID-19 cases at École Régionale Saint-Basile, a school in Edmundston, which is currently experiencing an outbreak involving a variant of concern.

The school now has five cases, and students are taking part in distance learning until April 7.

The province reported six new cases on Sunday, five of which were in the Edmundston region.

They are:

An individual 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previous case

An individual 30-39. This case is a contact of a previous case

2 people 40-49. Both cases are contacts of a previous case

An individual 50-59. This case is a contact of a previous case.

The sixth case is in the Miramichi region involving a person in his or her 40s, and is travel-related.

There are now 114 active cases, with five people in hospital, one of whom is in the ICU.

Edmundston, which was moved to the red level on March 25, will be increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity to test asymptomatic people.

The assessment centre at the Edmundston Regional Hospital will open for extended hours from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The centre at the Grand Falls General Hospital will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

These centres are solely for asymptomatic testing for people who are not supposed to be self-isolating.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics for high school staff in the province will continue Monday in the Shediac region.

The following schools will be closed during the clinics:

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

Tuesday’s clinics will be held in the Bathurst and Campbellton regions.