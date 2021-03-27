N.B. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Edmundston region, confirms case at a school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and confirms a case at École Mgr-Lang in Drummond.

According to public health, eight of the new cases are contacts of a previous case and four are under investigation.

Confirmed case at École Mgr-Lang (Zone 4)

A positive case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at École Mgr-Lang in Drummond and the school community has been notified, the province said in a release.

Students, staff and families have been asked to self-isolate until Monday, March 29, as contact tracing is carried out. The school will move to distance learning until Wednesday, April 7.

“If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact,” said the province.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,571. Since Friday, one person has recovered for a total of 1,430 recoveries.

According to the province, there have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 110. Five patients are hospitalized.

On Friday, 1,348 tests were conducted for a total of 250,966.

Two vaccination clinics delayed due to weather forecast

Due to the weather forecast, the province announced that two of the final vaccination clinics for staff from high schools scheduled for Monday in Campbellton and Bathurst will be postponed to Tuesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following schools will therefore be closed on Tuesday for the vaccination clinics:

Dalhousie Regional High School

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton

École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton

Bathurst High School

École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst

The weather forecast is not expected to impact other vaccination clinics planned for Monday, March 29, so according to the province the following clinics will still be held as originally planned for the following schools:

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

Between March 22 and March 30, 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations.

The province said schools are closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.

In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools, including bus drivers, and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.

COVID-19 exposure identified

Public Health has identified a series of potential exposures to the virus at Walmart in Edmundston.

According to the province, the exposure has been identified at the location at 805 Victoria St., on March 17, 18 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“People who were in this facility during those dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their visit,” said public health in a statement.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, people are asked to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get arrange to get tested.

The Edmundston area circuit breaker moved to the red level at 6 p.m. on March 25. All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in Zone 4, remain in the yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.