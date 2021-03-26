New Brunswick reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, new rules for rotational workers

New Brunswick health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Edmundston region on Friday.
Of the new cases, six are still under investigation. The province said one case is travel-related and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.
As of Friday, there have been 1,559 confirmed cases in the province and 1,429 recoveries from COVID-19.
There have also been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 99.
As of midnight on Friday, rotational workers will no longer be required to self-isolate if they have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to entering the province.
Rotational workers are still however required to undergo day five and day 10 testing for COVID-19 upon return to New Brunswick.
“If a rotational worker does not get vaccinated, they will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as will anyone else living in the same household, with mandatory day 10 testing for the worker,” the province said in Friday’s release.
Rotational workers, as well as truck drivers, cross-border commuters and New Brunswickers aged 75 and older, are eligible to book a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy.
In addition, the province has released the list of schools for the final day of school staff vaccination clinics.
The clinics will be held in the Shediac, Bathurst and Campbellton regions on Monday for staff from the following schools:
- École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent
- École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche
- Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac
- Dalhousie Regional High School
- Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton
- École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie
- Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton
- Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton
- École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst
- Bathurst High School
“Additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools, including bus drivers, and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan,” the province said.
The Edmundston area moved to the red level of COVID-19 recovery at 6 p.m. on Thursday. All other regions, including areas outside of the select communities surrounding Edmundston, remain in the yellow phase.
The province said on Thursday the area will remain red for at least four days.View link »
