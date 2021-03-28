Menu

Crime

Police investigating after woman kidnapped in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2021 9:15 am
Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home for a disturbance around 3 a.m. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home for a disturbance around 3 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say they are looking for a 23-year-old woman who was kidnapped after an incident with officers in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home for a disturbance around 3 a.m.

They say one officer fired their gun in an “interaction” at the home.

Read more: Shooting at Oakville residence leaves woman wounded

Police say a 21-year-old man fled with an unwilling woman.

The force says the police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has invoked its mandate to begin an investigation.

Police say the suspect, Kwami Garwood, is driving a black Honda Civic and have asked the public to call 911 if they see him or the victim, Salina Ouk.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
