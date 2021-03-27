Sask. doctor calls for vaccine prioritization for intellectually disabled

Send this page to someone via email

While the number of people vaccinated in the province continues to rise, a Saskatchewan doctor is raising concern about a segment of the population she feels is being left behind.

She worries that if priority isn’t given to the population group, lives will be at stake.

“One study showed that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are more likely to die of COVID-19. I think nearly eight times as likely. So that makes it the highest ranked predictor of mortality besides age,” said family medicine physician Alicia Thatcher.

Thatcher is the author of a letter addressed to Health Minister Paul Merriman, now co-signed by over 700 people, calling for vaccine prioritization for those intellectually and developmentally disabled in Saskatchewan.

“Individuals with IDD often show signs and symptoms of frailty at a younger age than individuals without IDD, putting them at greater risk of poor outcomes if they contract COVID-19,” Thatcher wrote.

“Additionally, many individuals live in congregate settings, have multiple caregivers, and/or have sensory challenges that limit an individual’s ability to follow public health guidelines that are critical to reduce transmission of the virus.”

Thatcher said she estimates the group to make up about one per cent of the population.

She says she hasn’t yet received a response from the ministry.

Global News has also reached out to the province for comment on the letter and also for clarification on prioritization plans.

According to the government’s vaccination plan, those “with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk” are being considered clinically extremely vulnerable and are being given priority.

They also say “group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities” will be prioritized.

Thatcher, though, thinks these definitions are vague and insufficient.

“It will be very helpful but it still does exclude a significant part of the population, people that are living with their families or are supported informally or indirectly outside of specific agencies,” she said.

“We also don’t really know what agencies they’re actually in contact with and there’s no way of finding that out and so people are rightfully concerned.”

Thatcher’s letter to Minister Merriman references several studies.

A study of people with IDD in New York group homes found their case rates to be 7,841 per 100,000 compared to 1,910 for New York State, their case fatality rate to be 15 per cent compared to 7.9 per cent for New York State, and the mortality rate to be 1,175 per 100,000 compared to 151 per 100,000 for New York State.

“COVID-19 appears to present a greater risk to people with IDD, especially those living in congregate settings,” the study concludes.

Another study, this one out of Canada, found “the risk of death among young adults with developmental disabilities is up to 30 times greater than the general population (where deaths in young adulthood are extremely low).”

“People with developmental disabilities should be prioritized in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. As a group that has been repeatedly overlooked in Canada’s pandemic response, it is critical to include adults with developmental disabilities as a vaccine priority group, in accordance with Canada’s public health ethics framework on COVID-19,” the study reads.

Thatcher isn’t the only one in Saskatchewan calling for more population groups to be prioritized.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) has been advocating for months for frontline school staff to be moved up the line.

“To ask teachers and school employees to go into schools where they’re contracting the virus is really irresponsible and negligent and it’s causing frontline school employees to get sick,” said STF President Patrick Maze.

Some other provinces have rolled out a more expansive list of priority groups as part of their vaccination strategy.

Last week, the government of British Columbia announced that first responders, K-12 educational staff and grocery store workers were among a number of groups who will begin vaccination in April ahead of the 18-59-year-old general public.

The government of Newfoundland has also identified first responders as a priority group, along with vulnerable populations like the homeless.