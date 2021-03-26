Saskatchewan records highest daily COVID-19 deaths in nearly 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan is reporting eight more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the highest number of reported deaths since Feb. 3 when eight deaths were also reported.

Seven of the deaths are reported in the Regina zone. One of the deceased was in their 50s and three residents were in their 60s. Three residents were in the 80 and over category.

Another Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 and died was in their 50s. That death was reported in the north west zone.

The province is reporting 213 new coronavirus infections, 104 of them in Regina.

Saskatoon is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases.

The other cases were reported in the far north west (4), far north east (5), north west (10), north central (9), north east (8), central west (1), central east (3), south central (14) and south east (13) zones. Eight new cases are pending residence information.

Across the province, 1,680 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 186 or 15.2 new cases per 100,000.

A total of 155 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 24 people in ICUs across the province.

Regina has the most patients in ICU with 16.

There were 4,623 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. Regina had the highest number of tests processed with 1,638. That’s up from Wednesday when 1,019 tests were processed from the city.

A total of 1,155 cases have been identified as variants of concern as of Thursday, including 973 in Regina.

An extra 6,941 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

