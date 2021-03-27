Alberta Health confirms 668 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta officials confirmed 668 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the disease on Saturday: a woman in her 80s with comorbidities linked to the outbreak at Churchill Manor in the Edmonton zone.

The province now has 7,366 active cases, 136,350 recoveries and 1,980 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 3,407 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,624, the North zone has 830, the South zone has 805 and the Central zone has 670. There are 30 cases in unknown zones.

Alberta Health provided a COVID-19 update on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The province said 283 people are hospitalized, with 65 of them in ICU.

The 668 new cases came from 11,522 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 5.7 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta identified 207 new variant cases on March 26. The active variant case total is at 1,803, representing 24.5 per cent of all active cases, the province said.

As of March 26, 577,223 vaccine doses had been administered and 95,452 Albertans were fully immunized.