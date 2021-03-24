Menu

Canada
March 24 2021 6:30pm
00:57

Hinshaw does not rule out increased COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw isn’t ruling out increasing restrictions in the province if spread escalates and pressure on the health-care system grows.

