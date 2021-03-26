Menu

Crime

Search underway for Prince George, B.C., 13-year-old missing since Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 6:44 pm
Police say Luke has been missing since Wednesday evening from the Prince George area. View image in full screen
Police say Luke has been missing since Wednesday evening from the Prince George area. Prince George RCMP

Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday evening.

Police and local search and rescue used drones and a dog team to trace the boy, who has only been identified as “Luke” to the area of Highway 97S Wednesday, but lost track of him from there, RCMP Const. Jen Cooper said.

Read more: Missing girl, 12, from B.C.’s Southern Interior safely found, say RCMP

“I don’t know what he took with him. I don’t think any of us know at this point what resources the young guy has with him or how far he’s managed to get at this point,” Cooper said.

Cooper said Luke is known to go for walks, but never to be away for this long.

Police say Luke may not be able to comprehend conversation at his own level. They also suspect he may be travelling south on the highway, and search-and-rescue crews are focusing their efforts on the area south of Hixon.

“For an Amber Alert, there has to be a suspect. And so we don’t know if the boy got into a vehicle or with whom, so there is nowhere to direct an Amber Alert at this time,” Cooper added.

Read more: On the 30th anniversary of his disappearance, new sketch of Michael Dunahee released

Police are asking anyone who believes they see Luke to contact their local RCMP detachment, and include any relevant information such as what he is wearing, where he is seen and whether he was with anyone.

Luke is described as Caucasian and four feet tall with a slim build, light brown/blond curly hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green and yellow coat with duct tape on it, a black hoodie and black pants. He may have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with him containing extra clothing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingSearch and RescueMissing TeenMissing boyPrince George RCMPLost Boyluke missingprince george missingprince george missing boyprince george search

