Okanagan families desperately search for missing teens believed to have run away together

Send this page to someone via email

Two families in the Okanagan are desperately searching for their missing teenagers, whom they believe ran away from home together early Monday morning.

Brianne Stewart said her 12-year-old daughter, Mia Holmes, is believed to be with her friend Noah Mountain, 17.

Both children left notes for their respective parents asking not to look for them, adding they love their families.

Stewart said the pair are believed to be travelling in Noah’s dark blue Nissan Maxima four-door, with licence plate number LC1 73M.

Read more: What you should know if someone you love goes missing

They left their homes in Keremeos, B.C., around 4:00 a.m., and were reported missing to police by 8:00 a.m., their families say.

Story continues below advertisement

Noah just received his learner’s licence and the families are concerned about the winter road conditions and his lack of driving experience.

Both Mia and Noah left their cellphones behind.

“They both wiped their cellphones clean,” Stewart said.

The families have connections to Bella Coola, Alert Bay and the Sunshine Coast, so Stewart believes the pair may be headed in that direction, but they really don’t know.

Mia took $500 cash in Christmas money and Noah is believed to have drawn money from his account on Monday morning.

Stewart said the pair are romantically interested in one another, but both families said the age difference was inappropriate.

“I think it’s kind of like a forbidden love at this point,” Stewart said, who believes they took off to be together.

Noah’s mother, Marilyn Tallio, is begging for her son to contact them and come home.

“Please come home, we are worried about him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart echoed the call.

“I just want her home and Noah home,” Stewart said. “It’s scary. Mia’s a very mature 12-year-old, but at the end of the day they are both kids and we all make mistakes and silly choices as a teenager.”

Mia is believed to be wearing a grey Nasa hoodie, burgundy Lululemon leggings or ripped jeans, checkered Vans shoes and a grey toque.

Noah is believed to have left in red sneakers, black pants, a grey crew neck hoodie and a black toque.

The families are in touch with authorities who have told them the police are trying to track down the teenagers.

On Monday at 4:00 p.m., roughly twelve hours after the teens went missing, RCMP issued a statement requesting the public’s assistance in locating them.

“Police and family are concerned for Ms. Holmes’s well-being,” wrote Const. James Grandy.

“We do not believe any foul play is involved, or that Ms. Holmes is in imminent danger. However, we are wanting to locate and confirm her well-being.”

Keremeos RCMP requests that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holmes should contact them at 250-499-2500, or to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out