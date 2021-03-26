Menu

Crime

Mistaken identity suspected in ‘frightening’ Richmond home invasion: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Richmond RCMP are appealing for witnesses and video from the 22000 block of Westminster Highway around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP are appealing for witnesses and video from the 22000 block of Westminster Highway around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Loop Images/UIG via Getty Images

Richmond RCMP are investigating a home invasion they say appears to have been a case of mistaken identity.

According to police, a couple were watching TV at their home in on Westminster Highway near Oliver Drive on Tuesday, when the doorbell rang around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: 18-year-old man charged in Yaletown home invasions

When they answered the door, four men armed with a crowbar and a possible firearm barged in, police said.

The suspects restrained the couple, then proceeded to ransack the home and flee with some of the victims’ property, according to Mounties.

“This was a very frightening incident for the two victims who were simply enjoying a quite night at home when it happened,” Richmond RCMP Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a media release.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident does not appear to have been a random one. It seems the suspects may have had specific targets in mind, but chose the wrong home at the time.”

Read more: ‘Highly disturbing’: Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Van carjacking

Police say the suspects were all wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

Investigators are appealing for any video that was shot in the area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

