Mistaken identity suspected in ‘frightening’ Richmond home invasion: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP are investigating a home invasion they say appears to have been a case of mistaken identity.

According to police, a couple were watching TV at their home in on Westminster Highway near Oliver Drive on Tuesday, when the doorbell rang around 9:30 p.m.

When they answered the door, four men armed with a crowbar and a possible firearm barged in, police said.

The suspects restrained the couple, then proceeded to ransack the home and flee with some of the victims’ property, according to Mounties.

Related Video 0:35 Man gets life sentence in ‘nanny cam’ attack Man gets life sentence in ‘nanny cam’ attack – Jun 29, 2016

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a very frightening incident for the two victims who were simply enjoying a quite night at home when it happened,” Richmond RCMP Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a media release.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident does not appear to have been a random one. It seems the suspects may have had specific targets in mind, but chose the wrong home at the time.”

Police say the suspects were all wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

Investigators are appealing for any video that was shot in the area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

2:35 Former veteran RCMP officer reacts to death of Constable Jasmine Thiara Former veteran RCMP officer reacts to death of Constable Jasmine Thiara