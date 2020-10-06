Menu

Crime

Prince George man charged in Yaletown home invasions

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 7:54 pm
WATCH: New surveillance video was released Tuesday in an effort to track down the suspects in an assault that left a man with life altering injuries.

Police say charges have been approved against an 18-year-old man in connection with two home invasions in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood last month.

Gary David John of Prince George, B.C., has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of break and enter, two counts of assault and one count of disguise with intent, police said Tuesday.

Read more: Vancouver woman awakens to robber armed with knife in her home at 3 a.m.

He is accused of breaking into two residences and threatening the homeowners.

A woman told Global News that on Sept. 3 she awoke to find a stranger brandishing a knife in her townhouse unit.

Police were unable to track him down.

In a separate incident, Karen Thibodeau told Global News that she was asleep in her ground-floor unit near Pacific Boulevard and Cambie Street on Sept. 16 when she awoke to a noise in her home.

“He jumped back and he told me to be quiet and that he had a knife and he would use it if I didn’t be quiet,” she said.

Read more: Vancouver police boosting presence in Yaletown after surge in resident complaints

She then convinced him to let her wait in her bathroom while he took what he wanted and left.

Read more: Vancouver police arrest man accused of breaking into 2 women’s homes with a knife

Thibodeau later called police, who were able to track down a suspect.

An interview with the suspect linked him to both break-ins, police said at the time.

— With files from Simon Little

