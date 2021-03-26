COVID-19: 4 new cases for Peterborough area, vaccinations for age 70+ start next week

Peterborough Public Health wrapped up the week with another four new cases of COVID-19 and another dozen presumed variant of concern (VoC) cases on Friday.

In its daily COVID tracker update at 4:20 p.m., the health unit reports active cases are now at 54, down from 60 on Thursday. There are also a dozen more presumed variant of concern cases, which are now at 179.

The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23. A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.

Of the 842 cases, 778 are now declared resolved (10 more since Thursday) — approximately 92 per cent.

To date, 187 cases have been linked to 30 outbreaks, the health unit notes. There are still three active outbreaks for the health unit, all in Peterborough, as of Friday afternoon: Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared Monday after a staff member tested positive.

Trent University’s Gzowski College student residence (declared March 19): The health unit reported Thursday morning that there have been 14 cases total, with 10 active. A Section 22 order remains in effect at the residence.

Brock Mission emergency men’s shelter (declared March 16): One case. Other COVID-19 data: Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Friday.

Trent University: Reports 14 active cases — unchanged since Friday. All 14 variant cases are students living on residence. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the ongoing at Gzowski College.”

Close contacts: 257, up from 200 reported on Thursday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports “less than 10” COVID-19 patients — unchanged from 24 hours earlier. There have been 20 patient transfers from other area, unchanged since March 18.

Hospitalized cases: 30 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Thursday. (four required the intensive care unit — unchanged).

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit's jurisdiction (all schools remain open): Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one case), Prince of Wales Public School (one case), North Cavan Public School in Cavan (one case); St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School (one case, four resolved). The health unit reports more than 45,850 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

The health unit plans to start to open appointments for residents born in 1951 (age 70) or earlier starting next mid-week, once more of the area’s older residents have been immunized.

“Call volumes have been strong since the province announced last Friday that adults 75+ were eligible for vaccinations,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health. “It has been a fine balance to ensure we open up just enough appointments to match our current vaccine supply. We are still finding a high demand for appointments and have experienced delays in the booking system due to issues outside of our control.

“As of this morning (Friday), we are back online and on the phone with more vaccination appointments available and we want to provide a few more days of access for people born in or before 1946 before opening up bookings to the next age group.”

To book a vaccine — residents ages 80 and up — use the province’s online system or call 249-494-5631 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Clinics are being held at the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough and at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre in Norwood.

