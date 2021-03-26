Menu

Health

Durham Region declares COVID-19 outbreak at Supercuts hair salon in Pickering

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of Supercuts on Kingston Road in Pickering. View image in full screen
A photo of Supercuts on Kingston Road in Pickering. Google Streetview

Durham Region’s health unit is warning anyone who attended Supercuts in Pickering from March 18 to 21 to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

An outbreak was declared at the salon at 570 Kingston Rd., with officials calling it a “potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19.”

“All patrons who attended Supercuts during this time-period must self-isolate for 14 days from the last day they were at this location and seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible,” the local public health unit said in its notice.

Durham Region Health said testing can be arranged at assessment centres. Following testing, health officials said the person must stay home and isolate for 14 days from the last day he or she was at Supercuts, even if the test result is negative.

Read more: More than 200 patrons at Oakville restaurant possibly exposed to COVID-19 variant

“You must self-isolate away from other household members,” Durham Region health wrote. “For the duration of your isolation period, everyone in your household is required to stay home except for essential reasons.

“Essential reasons include attending work, school, or childcare and essential errands such as groceries, attending medical appointments, or picking up prescriptions.”

