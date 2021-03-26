Menu

Crime

Regina man charged following incident including firearm: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 9:17 am
The Regina Police Service says it charged a man with multiple firearm offences following an incident Thursday afternoon.
Regina police charged a 24-year-old man for carrying and pointing a gun at a man in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street Thursday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it charged a man with multiple firearm offences following an incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man pointed a firearm at another man at a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Regina police charge teenager in 21 firearm offences, seize guns and ammunition

The victim confronted the man when he came across him in the backyard before the gun was pulled out.

Police located and arrested the man in the 500 block of McIntyre Street shortly after and he was arrested without incident.

Trending Stories

Officers recovered the firearm and identified it as an airsoft gun.

Read more: Murder charge against one person stayed in Regina homicide, police charge 3rd person

Thomas Halpape, 24, is facing charges that include possessing a weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appears in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Fired Regina police officer wins appeal, will return to work' Fired Regina police officer wins appeal, will return to work
Fired Regina police officer wins appeal, will return to work – Mar 11, 2021
