Regina man charged following incident including firearm: police

The Regina Police Service says it charged a man with multiple firearm offences following an incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man pointed a firearm at another man at a home in the 400 block of McIntyre Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The victim confronted the man when he came across him in the backyard before the gun was pulled out.

Police located and arrested the man in the 500 block of McIntyre Street shortly after and he was arrested without incident.

Officers recovered the firearm and identified it as an airsoft gun.

Thomas Halpape, 24, is facing charges that include possessing a weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appears in court on Friday.

