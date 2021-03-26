Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing begins Friday for Calgary man who killed girlfriend, mother and stepfather

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for triple-murder Dustin Duthie' Sentencing hearing begins for triple-murder Dustin Duthie
A sentencing hearing begins Friday for a Calgary man who admitted to killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather in July of 2018. As Jackie Wilson reports, Dustin Duthie has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A sentencing hearing begins Friday for triple-murder Dustin Duthie who admitted to killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather in 2018.

Earlier this month, Duthie pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of his step-father Alan Pennylegion and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend Taylor Toller and mother Shawn Boshuk.

Their bodies were found at two separate residences on July 31, 2018.

Read more: Calgary man pleads guilty to murders of girlfriend, mother and stepfather

According to an agreed statement of facts, Duthie slit 24-year-old Toller’s throat in her southeast Calgary condo six days earlier on July 25.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Duthie then stabbed Boshuk and Pennylegion to death in their northwest Calgary home on July 31.

Calgary police at the scene of a home in Hidden Valley where two people were found dead on Tuesday, July 31. View image in full screen
Calgary police at the scene of a home in Hidden Valley where two people were found dead on Tuesday, July 31. Global News

Read more: Accused Calgary triple murderer found fit to stand trial, remanded into custody

Duthie was deemed fit to stand trial in August 2018.

On Friday, court will hear sentencing submissions from the Crown and defence, as well as victim impact statements.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeAlan PennylegionDustin DuthieTaylor Tollercalgary triple murderShawn BoshukDustin Duthie murderDustin Duthie triple murderDustin Duthie sentencedDustin Duthie sentencingDustin Duthie sentencing hearing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers