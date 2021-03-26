Sentencing begins Friday for Calgary man who killed girlfriend, mother and stepfather

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A sentencing hearing begins Friday for triple-murder Dustin Duthie who admitted to killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather in 2018.

Earlier this month, Duthie pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of his step-father Alan Pennylegion and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend Taylor Toller and mother Shawn Boshuk.

Their bodies were found at two separate residences on July 31, 2018.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Duthie slit 24-year-old Toller’s throat in her southeast Calgary condo six days earlier on July 25.

Duthie then stabbed Boshuk and Pennylegion to death in their northwest Calgary home on July 31.

View image in full screen Calgary police at the scene of a home in Hidden Valley where two people were found dead on Tuesday, July 31. Global News

Duthie was deemed fit to stand trial in August 2018.

On Friday, court will hear sentencing submissions from the Crown and defence, as well as victim impact statements.