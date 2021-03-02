Menu

Crime

Calgary man pleads guilty to murders of girlfriend, mother and stepfather

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 5:58 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder for death of girlfriend, his mother and stepfather' Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder for death of girlfriend, his mother and stepfather
A Calgary man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with Tuesday's triple homicide. As Nancy Hixt reports, the man accused in the case is connected to all of the victims – Aug 1, 2018

A Calgary man accused of the triple murders of his girlfriend, mother and stepfather has pleaded guilty to their killings.

Dustin Duthie pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Read more: Calgary police trying to piece together events leading to suspected triple homicide

The bodies of Taylor Toller, Shawn Boshuk and Alan Pennylegion were found on July 31, 2018, at two separate residences.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Toller, Duthie’s 24-year-old girlfriend, was killed six days earlier, on July 25, in her southeast Calgary condo. Her throat had been cut.

Duthie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death.

Boshuk, Duthie’s mother, and his stepfather, Pennylegion, were both stabbed to death in their home in the city’s northwest. Duthie admitted to attacking Pennylegion when he saw him trying to clean up blood from his mother’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Accused Calgary triple murderer found fit to stand trial, remanded into custody

Duthie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in his stepfather’s death and second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Duthie was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The charge for Pennylegion’s death was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

He was deemed fit to stand trial in August 2018, and proceedings are set to get underway on Monday, March 8.

