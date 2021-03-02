Calgary man pleads guilty to murders of girlfriend, mother and stepfather

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man accused of the triple murders of his girlfriend, mother and stepfather has pleaded guilty to their killings.

Dustin Duthie pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Taylor Toller, Shawn Boshuk and Alan Pennylegion were found on July 31, 2018, at two separate residences.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Toller, Duthie’s 24-year-old girlfriend, was killed six days earlier, on July 25, in her southeast Calgary condo. Her throat had been cut.

Duthie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death.

Boshuk, Duthie’s mother, and his stepfather, Pennylegion, were both stabbed to death in their home in the city’s northwest. Duthie admitted to attacking Pennylegion when he saw him trying to clean up blood from his mother’s death.

Duthie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in his stepfather’s death and second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Duthie was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The charge for Pennylegion’s death was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

He was deemed fit to stand trial in August 2018, and proceedings are set to get underway on Monday, March 8.