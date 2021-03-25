Regina drive-thru COVID-19 testing site expanding hours due to high demand

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open longer to better serve the rising need for testing in the city, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Thursday morning.

The site at Evraz Place will open at 11:30 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m. The site was previously open until 7 p.m., according to the SHA’s website.

“This will allow the SHA to better meet the demand for testing that has steadily increased in the past week as variants of concern (VoC) have become more prevalent in the community,” the SHA statement read.

The SHA added that as staffing and resources allow, it will be opening the site for 12 hours and eventually 16 hours.

COVID-19 tests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the site.

Individuals are asked to enter from the Lewvan and 11th Avenue entrance and follow the yellow signs to testing.

Wait time varies at the clinic from no wait to waits of three or more hours, the SHA said.

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the wait time at Regina’s drive-thru site was listed at four to five hours.

Update wait times can be found on the SHA’s website.

