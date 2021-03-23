Menu

Canada

Regina airport to offer on-site COVID-19 rapid testing through Haztech

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
COVID-19 rapid testing will be offered to all passengers at the Regina airport through a Haztech mobile unit beginning Wednesday. View image in full screen
COVID-19 rapid testing will be offered to all passengers at the Regina airport through a Haztech mobile unit beginning Wednesday. Michael Ball / Global News

The Regina Airport Authority will begin offering private on-site COVID-19 rapid testing on Wednesday.

Haztech is providing the testing through a pilot project announced Tuesday by James Bogusz, the airport’s president and CEO.

Read more: Regina airport CEO among leaders rallying to save control towers

At a cost to travellers, a Haztech mobile unit will provide drop-in and pre-booked testing for departing and arriving passengers during airline operating hours.

“We are excited to be working with Haztech to deliver a new option for COVID testing service to the travelling public,” Bogusz said.

“We believe that on-site rapid testing is one of the keys to creating additional consumer confidence and eventually restarting non-essential travel as we wait for further vaccinations to take place in our community.”

Read more: Transport Canada removes international status from Regina, Saskatoon airports

Haztech’s testing services include Health Canada-approved RT-PCR (Molecular) and rapid testing which Haztech says both have fast turnaround times.

“Ensuring the safety of people is our primary goal,” said Shawn Hazen, Haztech CEO.

“Giving people the option to choose the test they need when and where they want it with ease of access also increases public safety. Our overarching goal is to safely accelerate economic benefits for the local business community and travellers.”

To book or to learn more about Haztech visit its website.

Click to play video: 'Regina airport grapples with financial challenges, reduced travel demand' Regina airport grapples with financial challenges, reduced travel demand
Regina airport grapples with financial challenges, reduced travel demand – Jan 9, 2021
COVID-19CoronavirusSaskatchewanCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsRegina Newsrapid testingyqrregina international airportRegina Airport AuthorityHaztech

