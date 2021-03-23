Regina airport to offer on-site COVID-19 rapid testing through Haztech

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Airport Authority will begin offering private on-site COVID-19 rapid testing on Wednesday.

Haztech is providing the testing through a pilot project announced Tuesday by James Bogusz, the airport’s president and CEO.

Read more: Regina airport CEO among leaders rallying to save control towers

At a cost to travellers, a Haztech mobile unit will provide drop-in and pre-booked testing for departing and arriving passengers during airline operating hours.

“We are excited to be working with Haztech to deliver a new option for COVID testing service to the travelling public,” Bogusz said.

“We believe that on-site rapid testing is one of the keys to creating additional consumer confidence and eventually restarting non-essential travel as we wait for further vaccinations to take place in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haztech’s testing services include Health Canada-approved RT-PCR (Molecular) and rapid testing which Haztech says both have fast turnaround times.

“Ensuring the safety of people is our primary goal,” said Shawn Hazen, Haztech CEO.

“Giving people the option to choose the test they need when and where they want it with ease of access also increases public safety. Our overarching goal is to safely accelerate economic benefits for the local business community and travellers.”

To book or to learn more about Haztech visit its website.

1:20 Regina airport grapples with financial challenges, reduced travel demand Regina airport grapples with financial challenges, reduced travel demand – Jan 9, 2021