What’s open and closed in Peterborough during Good Friday and Easter long weekend

A number of businesses and municipal services will be closed on Good Friday and on Monday for the Easter long weekend.

Here are some of the closures for Peterborough businesses and services during the holiday weekend. Many are also impacted by Thursday’s announcement from the province to implement a four-week “emergency brake” to tackle the pandemic and growing ICU admissions.

Read more: Here’s what you can and can’t do during Ontario’s COVID-19 ’emergency brake’ shutdown *** Some of the listings have not provided updates since the “emergency brake” announcement. Municipal/provincial: Peterborough City Hall: Closed on Good Friday and Monday. Online services are available at Garbage/recycling collection: Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Good Friday, April 2. Curbside collection for that day moves to Monday, April 5 (have material to the curb by 7 a.m.)Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily *** Some of the listings have not provided updates since the “emergency brake” announcement.: Closed on Good Friday and Monday. Online services are available at peterborough.ca : Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Good Friday, April 2. Curbside collection for that day moves to Monday, April 5 (have material to the curb by 7 a.m.)(309 Pido Rd.): Open daily

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd): Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Regular hours Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Municipal child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres will be closed on Good Friday and Monday. Peterborough Social Services: Closed Good Friday and Monday (emergency shelters open). Peterborough Transit: Good Friday will have a holiday hours schedule; regular schedule Saturday to Monday. Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day; terminal remains closed due to the pandemic. Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Good Friday and Monday. GO Bus Service (Peterborough transit terminal on Simcoe Street): Friday will operate on a Sunday schedule; regular schedule on Monday.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas (Peterborough Memorial Centre, Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre): All closed under the province’s “emergency brake” order.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed under province’s “emergency brake” order. Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed Friday to Monday. Curbside pickup will not be available during this time. Trent University Bata Library: Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and open Monday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Open on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only by calling 705-743-9179. Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed on Good Friday; open Saturday to Sunday noon to 5 p.m. and Monday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Book by appointment online. Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Remains closed due to the pandemic Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool closed both days); open Monday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (pool closed).

Shopping/grocery The Beer Store: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Regular hours of business on Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

LCBO: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Regular hours Saturday. Stores open on Monday: 1154 Chemong Rd. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 879 Lansdowne St. West 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through to Monday

Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.): Open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Easter Sunday and open Monday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Both open Saturday and Sunday: Hunter 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sherbrooke 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. M&M Food Market (1080 Lansdowne St. W. and 1091 Chemong Rd.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Lansdowne open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chemong open Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Monday. Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market at Peterborough Square: Open Saturday 8 a.m. to noon Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Closed Easter Sunday; regular hours for other days. Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Easter Sunday; regular hours for other days. Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 6 a.m. to midnight and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 and Monday 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both open Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Health: COVID-19 vaccination clinic: Evinrude Centre clinic will operate in the Evinrude’s multipurpose room for scheduled appointments only High Street Guardian Pharmacy (815 High St.): Closed Easter Sunday; open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mather & Bell Pharmacy (IDA): Closed Easter Sunday. Open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Medical Centre Clinic/Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St.): Closed Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy(26 Hospital Drive): Store open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Sunday; pharmacy open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed Sunday. Both open Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Shoppers Drug Mart: 971 Chemong Rd., 1875 Lansdowne St. W. and 250 Charlotte St.: All stores open Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

741 Lansdowne St.: Open Friday to Monday 8 a.m. to midnight

361 George St.: Closed Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday. Open Monday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

