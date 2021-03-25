Regina man fined $2,800 for breaking public health orders around indoor gatherings

A Regina man was fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders after exceeding the limit set for private gatherings inside his home.
Regina police say they received a complaint regarding a large gathering at a home in the 4300 block of McMillan Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they confirmed 11 were inside the home contrary to public health orders.
Under public guidelines in Regina, households can no longer be expanded and all indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate household members only.
