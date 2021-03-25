Menu

Canada

Regina man fined $2,800 for breaking public health orders around indoor gatherings

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 9:41 am
The Regina Police Service issued a ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying the public health orders on COVID-19 on Thursday. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service issued a ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying the public health orders on COVID-19 on Thursday. File / Global News

A Regina man was fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders after exceeding the limit set for private gatherings inside his home.

Read more: Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

Regina police say they received a complaint regarding a large gathering at a home in the 4300 block of McMillan Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they confirmed 11 were inside the home contrary to public health orders.

Read more: Private indoor gatherings banned in Regina and area

Under public guidelines in Regina, households can no longer be expanded and all indoor gatherings are restricted to immediate household members only.

