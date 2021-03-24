Members of Saskatoon band Bombargo apologize following misconduct allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Two members of the Saskatoon band Bombargo say they’re “deeply concerned” to hear their past behaviour may have made women uncomfortable.

In a statement shared online, Bombargo members and brothers Nathan Thoen and Anthony Thoen said the allegations date back to 2016, during a promotional video shoot for a snowball fight.

Nathan and Anthony took part in the shoot, which was unrelated to the band, the statement said.

“To anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected, we are deeply sorry,” the statement said.

In a post shared on Facebook on Monday, a woman named Tiara Jackle said she was a model for the video, and expressed her discomfort with the shoot.

“The entire experience felt predatory, with unprofessional misogynistic commentary, and pressure to perform for the camera in ways that felt objectifying, overtly sexual, and demeaning,” the post reads.

Jackle did not respond to a request for comment from Global News.

Men must take responsibility for any discomfort they cause, Nathan said.

“When Anthony and I first read the post we were deeply concerned and heartbroken at the recount of this experience,” he said in the statement.

“Our recollection of the shoot differs from that of the post, but we recognize that our perception of what happened has been influenced by our gender and privilege.”

Anthony said he does not believe the post is reflective of him.

“As an actor on set, I wish I’d been more sensitive to the feelings of the women present,” he said in the statement.

“I don’t recall anyone voicing any discomfort, and I feel that if I did I would have done something to help.”

The band will learn from this and the women in their lives, and will take part in sensitivity training, he said.

