CAF will ‘re-establish trust’ after sexual misconduct allegations: Eyre

The Canadian Armed Forces ‘ (CAF) new acting chief of defence staff says the force will work to “re-establish trust where it has been broken,” in a letter to members released Wednesday.

“Recent sexual misconduct revelations and allegations are very disturbing, have shaken us, and made clear how much farther we need to go to be the CAF that our people deserve, and Canadians expect,” Lt.-Gen Wayne Eyre wrote.

Eyre took on the role of acting chief of defence staff last month after Adm. Art McDonald stepped aside over a military police investigation.

That probe came just weeks after Global News first reported that former chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates.

In the letter, Eyre said “the societal problems of racism and hateful conduct continue to manifest themselves” within the CAF ranks.

“We need to view the current crisis as an opportunity and come out of it as a better organization,” he said.

“We will re-establish trust where it has been broken,” the letter read. “We need all of our members to work in an environment characterized by a sense of mutual respect, dignity, safety and truly belonging.”

Eyre said they will do so through two streams: external and internal actions.

He said the force will “fully support and welcome an external review” of the institution and its culture and will “embrace external recommendations, including an independent reporting chain.

Eyre also said the force will make a number if internal actions.

“Firstly, we must listen — to our own people at all levels, most importantly at the grassroots; and to external experts. From them we must learn and guide our actions accordingly.”

He said Operation HONOUR is now over.

“Thus we will close it out, harvest what has worked, learn from what hasn’t, and develop a deliberate plan to go forward,” he said. “We will better align the organizations and processes focused on culture change to achieve better effect.”

He also said the force will “identify and take the steps necessary” to create a workplace where people feel “safe to come forward when they experience sexual misconduct.”

According to Eyre, the force will also finalize and publish a Code of Professional Military Conduct which will include a new focus on power dynamics.

“We need to improve mechanisms to listen and learn from the experiences of those who have been harmed,” the letter read.

He said the force will “support victims as they come forward, while at the same time respecting the fundamental right of due process for ongoing investigations.”

— With a file from Global News’ Amanda Connolly