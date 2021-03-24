Former Ottawa weatherman J.J. Clarke facing harassment charges

Send this page to someone via email

J.J. Clarke, the long-time weatherman for CTV Ottawa, is facing multiple charges of criminal harassment.

Clarke is facing seven counts of criminal harassment under his legal name Ron Rowat, according to charges filed in an Ontario court of justice.

He is scheduled to next appear in court on June 4.

Clarke, 66, retired from CTV Ottawa in 2020 after 34 years working at the CJOH TV station.

He was a well-known face in Ottawa during that time and hosted numerous charitable benefits including telethons for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario and other causes in the community.

The City of Ottawa named a park in the west end after Clarke in 2019.

