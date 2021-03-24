Menu

Crime

Former Ottawa weatherman J.J. Clarke facing harassment charges

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 11:00 am
Former Ottawa weatherman J.J. Clarke is facing seven charges of criminal harassment.
J.J. Clarke, the long-time weatherman for CTV Ottawa, is facing multiple charges of criminal harassment.

Clarke is facing seven counts of criminal harassment under his legal name Ron Rowat, according to charges filed in an Ontario court of justice.

He is scheduled to next appear in court on June 4.

Clarke, 66, retired from CTV Ottawa in 2020 after 34 years working at the CJOH TV station.

He was a well-known face in Ottawa during that time and hosted numerous charitable benefits including telethons for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario and other causes in the community.

The City of Ottawa named a park in the west end after Clarke in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau condemns threats against ‘anyone’ reporting allegations of harassment' Trudeau condemns threats against ‘anyone’ reporting allegations of harassment
Trudeau condemns threats against ‘anyone’ reporting allegations of harassment – Mar 9, 2021
