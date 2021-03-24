British Columbia considers paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Workers in British Columbia may soon be eligible to get paid if they miss work to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier John Horgan said Wednesday the province is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes.

“It is very much under consideration by our cabinet. I believe we will certainly be moving to amend the Employment Standards Act,” Horgan said.

The Saskatchewan government amended health and safety regulations so employees who want to get a vaccine can leave work for up to three consecutive hours without losing pay or benefits.

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains is looking at whether British Columbia can make the changes through amending regulations.

The changes would be similar to rules that give workers up to three hours paid off to vote in elections.

“We want to be sure that those that are fortunate to continue working do not have to give up pay to get vaccinated,” Horgan said.

“We want to make sure that this is as seamless as can be.”

The change in Saskatchewan took effect immediately. That government has said employees can take more than three hours off if an employer determines that’s warranted.

–with files from the Canadian Press