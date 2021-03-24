British Columbia set to lay out ‘new partnerships’ for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan and B.C. immunization roll-out team lead Dr. Penny Ballem are set to announced details Wednesday afternoon about the province’s vaccination clinics.

The press conference can be viewed live here on the Global BC website and the Global BC Facebook page at 12:30 p.m.

2:13 B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll out picks up pace as seniors begin getting shots B.C. COVID-19 vaccination roll out picks up pace as seniors begin getting shots – Mar 15, 2021

The announcement is expected to include partnerships to establish the clinics. Fraser Health released some details on Tuesday about new vaccination clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

This includes a vaccination clinic at the Chilliwack Mall supported by the city of Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Bandits, a local basketball team and the use of the Langley Events Centre supported by the municipality and the Vancouver Giants.

The province has committed to expanding the vaccination clinics for the next phase of the immunization process. The B.C. government has promised 172 mass-vaccination clinics across the province. The clinics were originally expected to be up and running at the beginning of April, but the province has been ahead of schedule so far.

2:06 B.C. pharmacies wonder why they’re not part of mass vaccination B.C. pharmacies wonder why they’re not part of mass vaccination – Mar 16, 2021

Starting at noon on Wednesday, those born in 1945 can start registering for vaccination appointments. There are some health authorities that have already started booking anyone 75 years of age and older.

Those born in 1946 can start booking appointments on Thursday, March 25 at noon and those born in 1947 will be eligible to register on Friday, March 26 at noon.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. health officials are also grappling with the expanded use of pharmacies to distribute the vaccine.

Pharmacies are set to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine to the high priority groups but the province has not yet provided details on when this will start.

More to come.