More than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

Waterloo Public Health says more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were conducted on Tuesday, as a new standard was set for the number of vaccines given in a 24-hour period

The agency announced that there have now been 61,119 vaccinations done in the area, 2,044 more than what it reported a day earlier.

This beats the previous high of 1,890, which occurred on Monday.

The number is expected to continue to increase all week as the new clinic on Pinebush Road in Cambridge works its way up to having 20 vaccination stations in operation by Friday. It opened Monday with 10 vaccination stations, and could eventually expand to 40, provided there are enough vaccines to do so.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen to 235, including 20 people who are in area hospitals, according to Waterloo Public Health.

This is the third straight day of double-digit decreases as the area hits its lowest total since Nov. 10 when there were 230 active cases.

The highpoint for the active number of cases was on Jan. 14 when there 1,092.

The agency also reported another 46 positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 11,623.

Another 55 people were also cleared of the virus pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 11,137.

There were no new deaths reported on Monday leaving the death toll at 241.

There were three new COVID-19 outbreaks reported, including one at the Court at Laurelwood retirement residence where there are three non-staff cases. An outbreak just ended there on March 16 which lasted for exactly a month and saw three people suffer COVID-19-related deaths.

The other new outbreaks were reported at a hair salon and a manufacturing plant.

Three other outbreaks were also reported to have ended, including ones at an independent living facility, in a congregate setting and at a home daycare.

Ontario is reporting 1,571 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 333,690.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 459 cases were recorded in Toronto, 309 in Peel Region, 143 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa, 86 in Durham Region and 84 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,263 as 10 more virus-related deaths were recorded.