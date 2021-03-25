Menu

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm start to the weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 2:00 pm
Another wave of clouds rolls in after a sunny start on Saturday. View image in full screen
Another wave of clouds rolls in after a sunny start on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger throughout Thursday, with snow levels hovering around 1,100 metres, along with a chance of showers in the valley bottom.

Temperatures should climb into low double digits in the afternoon before falling below freezing by a few degrees early Friday.

Clouds roll back into the Central and North Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
Clouds roll back into the Central and North Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The first work week of spring will see a mix of sun and cloud on Friday before clouds roll back in with an afternoon high around 12 degrees.

A further surge of warm air arrives on Saturday, with the mercury aiming to make it into the mid-teens as another wave of clouds overtakes the morning sun.

Clouds will linger on Sunday, with a chance of showers returning. Temperatures should climb into low double digits before falling into single digits behind a cold front to start the final week of March.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

RainSunshineBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather

