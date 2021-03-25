Okanagan weather: Warm start to the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger throughout Thursday, with snow levels hovering around 1,100 metres, along with a chance of showers in the valley bottom.
Temperatures should climb into low double digits in the afternoon before falling below freezing by a few degrees early Friday.
The first work week of spring will see a mix of sun and cloud on Friday before clouds roll back in with an afternoon high around 12 degrees.
A further surge of warm air arrives on Saturday, with the mercury aiming to make it into the mid-teens as another wave of clouds overtakes the morning sun.
Clouds will linger on Sunday, with a chance of showers returning. Temperatures should climb into low double digits before falling into single digits behind a cold front to start the final week of March.
