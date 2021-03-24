Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Last call for comments on Kelowna’s plan for 2040

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 12:27 pm
Kelowna residents can still give their opinions and feedback on the city's plan for 2040 over the next week. View image in full screen
Kelowna residents can still give their opinions and feedback on the city's plan for 2040 over the next week. Global News

It’s the last week that Kelowna residents can weigh in with their comments and feedback on the city’s draft 2040 official community plan.

The city said hundreds of residents and stakeholders have given input so far.

“Based on what we’ve heard through our conversations with residents, it’s clear that people care deeply about the future of our city,” said Robert Miles, project manager for the official community plan.

Read more: B.C. Government bringing electric scooter pilot project to the Okanagan

“We’ve been asked to take bold action as we face some of the most challenging issues of our time, like climate change and growing inequity.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last phase of engagement has largely been online through surveys and discussion forums.

Story continues below advertisement

An in-person display is also now available at city hall until the end of March.

The official community plan is updated every 10 years.

Read more: Liberals tap $2.75B in planned transit funding for electric buses

It includes mapping and policies that show where development, infrastructure and amenities will be supported over the next 20 years.

After staff review and revise the plan based on public feedback, it’s eventually expected to be presented to council for endorsement later this year.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather in Kelowna for anti-restriction protest' Hundreds gather in Kelowna for anti-restriction protest
Hundreds gather in Kelowna for anti-restriction protest
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganCity of KelownaCouncilOfficial Community Planocpdraft planfuture planning

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers