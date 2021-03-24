Last call for comments on Kelowna’s plan for 2040

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the last week that Kelowna residents can weigh in with their comments and feedback on the city’s draft 2040 official community plan.

The city said hundreds of residents and stakeholders have given input so far.

“Based on what we’ve heard through our conversations with residents, it’s clear that people care deeply about the future of our city,” said Robert Miles, project manager for the official community plan.

“We’ve been asked to take bold action as we face some of the most challenging issues of our time, like climate change and growing inequity.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last phase of engagement has largely been online through surveys and discussion forums.

An in-person display is also now available at city hall until the end of March.

The official community plan is updated every 10 years.

It includes mapping and policies that show where development, infrastructure and amenities will be supported over the next 20 years.

After staff review and revise the plan based on public feedback, it’s eventually expected to be presented to council for endorsement later this year.

