Canada

Backcountry homeless camp cleaned out by Kelowna non-profit

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 6:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road' Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road
Raw video of a camp found by Kelowna RCMP and the Okanagan Forest Task Force .

An Okanagan non-profit organization says it recently has cleared more than 600 kilograms of garbage out of Central Okanagan’s backcountry.

The cleanup happened after the Okanagan Forest Task Force found an abandoned camp roughly three kilometres up Beaver Lake Road, near Kelowna.

“It was filled with garbage. Everything from old t-shirts, to DVDs, basically everything they owned was left there,” said Kane Blake, Okanagan Forest Task Force’s founder.

Read more: Hazardous construction material illegally dumped in south Kelowna neighbourhood: task force

The camp, which was discovered by the group a few weeks previously, was occupied by a man and a woman in their early 30s, according to Blake.

“We were promised everything under the moon. That they would clean up the mess before we came back,” Blake said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, when the task force returned roughly two weeks later, not only had the mess grown, the two occupants were nowhere to be found.

RCMP investigating the abandoned camp found up Beaver Lake Road. View image in full screen
RCMP investigating the abandoned camp found up Beaver Lake Road. OFTF

Read more: Langley grappling with rash of expensive, illegally dumped construction material

RCMP accompanied the task force on the return, and Blake says some identification was found in the camp and was handed over to the police.

“We have a really close relationship with the RCMP. They were definitely happy we were there to clean up,” said Blake.

Global News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Forest Task Force now using trail cameras to help battle illegal dumping in backcountry' Okanagan Forest Task Force now using trail cameras to help battle illegal dumping in backcountry
Okanagan Forest Task Force now using trail cameras to help battle illegal dumping in backcountry – Jan 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
