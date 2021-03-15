Menu

Environment
March 15 2021 6:50am
06:18

HRM takes a look at stiffer penalties for illegal dumping

We talk with Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East councillor Tony Mancini about Halifax Regional Municipality exploring the idea of increasing enforcement and fines for illegal dumping.

