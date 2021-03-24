Guelph driver faces $490 fine after allegedly passing stopped school bus

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say some drivers are still ignoring stopped school buses that have their lights flashing and stop sign out.

On Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Stevenson Street and Speedvale Avenue.

“The officer saw the motor vehicle westbound on Speedvale Avenue drive past a stopped eastbound school bus that had its lights flashing and stop arm activated,” the service said in a news release.

A 64-year-old Guelph man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act and faces a $490 fine and six demerit points.

Police said there have been several complaints about drivers ignoring stopped school buses in the area and officers have been frequently stationed there since students went back to class in early February.

Prior to this latest incident, two drivers were also stopped for passing a stopped bus on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 24, another driver was charged for going around a crossing guard who was standing in the crosswalk. That offence comes with a $365 fine and four demerit points, police said.

In Ontario, drivers coming from both directions must stop for a school bus that has its red lights flashing, regardless of how many lanes there are or the speed limit.

Only vehicles coming from behind the bus must stop if the road has a median strip.

More information on stopping for school buses can be found on the Ontario government’s website.

School bus drivers and other witnesses can also report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus. The vehicle’s registered owner could face a fine but no demerit points.