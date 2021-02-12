2 drivers charged with passing stopped school buses: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two drivers have been charged with passing a stopped school bus as students returned to in-person learning this week.

Police said they have received several complaints since Monday about cars passing school buses that have their lights flashing.

On Thursday, an officer stopped the two drivers in the area of Stevenson Street and Speedvale Avenue near Edward Johnson Public School.

Drivers who pass stopped school buses that have their lights activated face a minimum fine of $400 and six demerit points. Any more offences will result in a $1,000 fine, six demerit points and up to six months in jail.

In Ontario, drivers coming from both directions must stop for a school bus that has its red lights flashing, regardless of how many lanes there are or the speed limit.

Only vehicles coming from behind the bus must stop if the road has a median strip.

More information on stopping for school buses can be found on the Ontario government’s website.

School bus drivers and other witnesses can also report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus. The vehicle’s registered owner could face a fine but no demerit points.

