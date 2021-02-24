Guelph police charge man with disobeying crossing guard

Guelph police say a Milton man is facing a hefty fine for allegedly driving around a crossing guard who was standing in the crosswalk with a stop sign raised.
It happened Wednesday morning near Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street, the service said in a news release.
An officer has been positioned in the area following complaints of drivers passing school buses with their flashing lights activated.
Police said while on patrol, the officer watched a vehicle drive around the crossing guard.
A 62-year-old man was charged with disobeying a crossing guard. The offence comes with a $365 fine and four demerit points.
