Crime

Guelph police charge man with disobeying crossing guard

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 10:14 am
Guelph police have charged a man with disobeying a crossing guard.
Guelph police have charged a man with disobeying a crossing guard. Getty Images

Guelph police say a Milton man is facing a hefty fine for allegedly driving around a crossing guard who was standing in the crosswalk with a stop sign raised.

It happened Wednesday morning near Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street, the service said in a news release.

An officer has been positioned in the area following complaints of drivers passing school buses with their flashing lights activated.

Police said while on patrol, the officer watched a vehicle drive around the crossing guard.

A 62-year-old man was charged with disobeying a crossing guard. The offence comes with a $365 fine and four demerit points.

