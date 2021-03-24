Menu

Crime

No injuries reported after bullet strikes south London, Ont. home: police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2021 10:30 am
It was around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a citizen inside his home on Acton Crescent near Bridlington Road heard a loud noise, according to police. View image in full screen
It was around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a citizen inside his home on Acton Crescent near Bridlington Road heard a loud noise, according to police. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Police say no injuries have been reported after a citizen informed officers that his south London, Ont., home had been struck by a bullet.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a man inside his home on Acton Crescent near Bridlington Road heard a loud noise, according to police.

The man found damage inside his home, which he believed may have been caused by a bullet, prompting him to contact police.

Read more: Investigation launched after EMDC inmate dies in hospital

Officers responded to the call and found evidence of a gun being fired.

No injuries have been reported and investigators say no weapons have been recovered at this time.

The on-going investigation is now being taken over by officers with the major crime section.

