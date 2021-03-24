Menu

Canada

Investigation launched after EMDC inmate dies in hospital

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2021 8:39 am
FILE. Andrew Graham / Global News

London police say an investigation has been launched following the death of an Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre inmate.

Police say a man was transported to hospital from the jail on Sunday and died Monday evening.

Read more: Coronavirus: 19 inmates, 13 staff members infected in EMDC outbreak, health unit says (Jan. 2021)

“Members of our Major Crime Section are working with the office of the Chief Coroner with respect to the investigation,” police told Global News.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of the Solicitor General and is awaiting a response.

The death comes less than four months after another inmate death, in November 2020.

Read more: Inmate dies at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre

In that case, Kevin Egan, a partner at McKenzie Lake Lawyers who represents families of deceased inmates, said he had information that the individual died shortly after admission and was found during nightly medication rounds.

Egan also said at that time that there had been at least 16 deaths in the past 10 years at the facility.

More information to come.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

