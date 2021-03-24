Menu

Crime

Arrest made after patio furniture stolen from downtown Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 10:14 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man stole outside patio furniture from a downtown business on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of patio furniture from a downtown Peterborough business on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers were investigating a theft report made earlier that day when a Hunter Street West business owner reported that some outside patio furniture was missing.

Read more: Arrest made in robbery at Peterborough convenience store

The investigation led to the arrest of a Peterborough man.

Sheldon Chartrand, 25, of Peterborough was charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 13.

