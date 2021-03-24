Arrest made after patio furniture stolen from downtown Peterborough business: police

An arrest has been made in connection with the theft of patio furniture from a downtown Peterborough business on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers were investigating a theft report made earlier that day when a Hunter Street West business owner reported that some outside patio furniture was missing.
The investigation led to the arrest of a Peterborough man.
Sheldon Chartrand, 25, of Peterborough was charged with theft under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 13.
