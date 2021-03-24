Menu

Crime

Arrest made in robbery at Peterborough convenience store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 9:13 am
Peterborough police arrested a suspect in a robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a suspect in a robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges after an incident at a convenience store Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the store in the area McDonnel and Aylmer streets regarding a man causing a disturbance inside the business.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Read more: 2 arrested after cannabis, magic mushrooms seized from Peterborough home: police

After a short foot pursuit, officers located the suspect hiding in a yard and made the arrest.

Zachary Shibley, 23, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery with theft.

During the arrest, the suspect failed to properly identify himself and was further charged with obstructing a police officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Uptick in crime within Peterborough' Uptick in crime within Peterborough
Uptick in crime within Peterborough – Nov 13, 2020
