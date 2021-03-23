Menu

Canada

Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze to Jan. 1, 2022

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 5:32 pm
Westbank First Nation says its rent freeze was to expire on July 1, but that it will now be extended until New Years Day 2022. View image in full screen
Westbank First Nation says its rent freeze was to expire on July 1, but that it will now be extended until New Years Day 2022. Google Maps

The Westbank First Nation announced it has extended its rent freeze due to the state of B.C.’s ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WFN announced the news on Tuesday, stating the freeze will now extend to Jan. 1, 2022, which was set to expire on July 1, Canada Day.

Read more: B.C. looks to extend rent freeze to end of 2021

“WFN Council and staff will continue to monitor the current pandemic situation as it relates to tenancy matters,” wrote WFN staff, in a release.

“Tenants and landlords are encouraged to contact the WFN residential premises administrator to support greater understanding of these changes.”

Westbank First Nation did say rental increases notices can still be administered, but the effective date will be Jan. 1, 2020 or the date as indicated on the notice, whichever date is later.

Read more: Survey finds broad support for B.C. rent freeze

WFN also stated:

  • Landlords and tenants may enter into a rent/utility repayment agreement for unpaid rent and/or utilities, although a repayment agreement is not required
  • A notice to end a residential tenancy can be issued for non-payment or late payment of rent or utilities, or non-payment of an issued monetary order
  • Landlords are permitted to enter rental units with proper notice while following public health measures.

According to its website, WFN is home to more than 9,000 residents.

Additional information regarding WFN’s tenancy policies can be found on its website.

Click to play video: 'B.C. provincial government making life a bit easier for tenants' B.C. provincial government making life a bit easier for tenants
B.C. provincial government making life a bit easier for tenants – Mar 2, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganwestbank first nationwfnrent freezeBC rentOkanagan rent

