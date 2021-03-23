Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze to Jan. 1, 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Westbank First Nation announced it has extended its rent freeze due to the state of B.C.’s ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WFN announced the news on Tuesday, stating the freeze will now extend to Jan. 1, 2022, which was set to expire on July 1, Canada Day.

“WFN Council and staff will continue to monitor the current pandemic situation as it relates to tenancy matters,” wrote WFN staff, in a release.

“Tenants and landlords are encouraged to contact the WFN residential premises administrator to support greater understanding of these changes.”

Westbank First Nation did say rental increases notices can still be administered, but the effective date will be Jan. 1, 2020 or the date as indicated on the notice, whichever date is later.

WFN also stated:

Landlords and tenants may enter into a rent/utility repayment agreement for unpaid rent and/or utilities, although a repayment agreement is not required

A notice to end a residential tenancy can be issued for non-payment or late payment of rent or utilities, or non-payment of an issued monetary order

Landlords are permitted to enter rental units with proper notice while following public health measures.

According to its website, WFN is home to more than 9,000 residents.

Additional information regarding WFN’s tenancy policies can be found on its website.

