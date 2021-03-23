Menu

Canada

Pedestrian injured after being hit by Regina Transit bus: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 11:41 am
A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a Regina Transit bus at Parliament Avenue and Rae Street at about 9 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a Regina Transit bus at Parliament Avenue and Rae Street at about 9 p.m. on Monday. File / Global News

A Regina Transit bus hit a pedestrian on Monday evening.

Regina police say the incident happened at Parliament Avenue and Rae Street at about 9 p.m.

Read more: Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies: Regina police

Police say the bus was travelling southbound on Rae Street and was making an eastbound turn on Parliament Avenue.

The pedestrian was walking across Parliament Avenue and was hit by the bus, police say.

Read more: City adding pedestrian lights to Albert Street intersection where woman died

EMS took the pedestrian to the Regina General Hospital.

The pedestrian’s injuries were described as minor, police say.

