Pedestrian injured after being hit by Regina Transit bus: police

A Regina Transit bus hit a pedestrian on Monday evening.

Regina police say the incident happened at Parliament Avenue and Rae Street at about 9 p.m.

Police say the bus was travelling southbound on Rae Street and was making an eastbound turn on Parliament Avenue.

The pedestrian was walking across Parliament Avenue and was hit by the bus, police say.

EMS took the pedestrian to the Regina General Hospital.

The pedestrian’s injuries were described as minor, police say.