Crime

Hamilton-area man stabbed ‘without provocation’ in Waterdown: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 11:53 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Don Mitchell, Global News

Hamilton police say they are seeking a man in his 30s believed to have randomly stabbed a Waterdown man in a residential neighborhood on Monday night.

Investigators say the 47-year-old victim was walking with his wife near the intersection of Main Street North and John Street East just after 9 p.m. when he was approached by a man and stabbed “without provocation.”

“The spouse was knocked to the ground during the incident and she received minor injuries,” investigators said in a statement.

“The victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries.”

The man then fled the area, eastbound on John Street East towards Mill Street North, police say.

The victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as five feet four inches, with a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information or security camera footage are being asked to reach out to detectives at (905) 546-8967 or (905)-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

