Hamilton-area man stabbed ‘without provocation’ in Waterdown: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are seeking a man in his 30s believed to have randomly stabbed a Waterdown man in a residential neighborhood on Monday night.

Investigators say the 47-year-old victim was walking with his wife near the intersection of Main Street North and John Street East just after 9 p.m. when he was approached by a man and stabbed “without provocation.”

“The spouse was knocked to the ground during the incident and she received minor injuries,” investigators said in a statement.

“The victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries.”

Read more: Hamilton police investigate crash that killed cyclist on Eastport Drive

The man then fled the area, eastbound on John Street East towards Mill Street North, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as five feet four inches, with a thin build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information or security camera footage are being asked to reach out to detectives at (905) 546-8967 or (905)-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

2:16 70-year-old man stabbed to death in North York 70-year-old man stabbed to death in North York – Mar 9, 2021