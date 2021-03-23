COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Toronto Catholic school closes due to COVID-19 cases

Toronto Public Health staff have recommended that St. Charles Garnier Catholic School, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, temporarily close as a result on an ongoing COVID-19 investigation.

According to the Toronto Catholic District School Board’s website, there were three student cases and six staff cases recorded between March 13 and Monday.

“We will keep the school community informed as soon as the reopening date is confirmed,” a Toronto Public Health statement said.

TCDSB staff said the Humber River Hospital assessment centre has organized testing for the school community. Staff and students will move to online learning as the school is closed, the board added.

Today, Toronto Public Health recommended the temporary dismissal of all school cohorts at St. Charles Garnier Catholic School as a result of an ongoing #COVID19 investigation. We will keep the school community informed as soon as the reopening date is confirmed. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) March 23, 2021

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,546 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

465 were in Toronto

329 were in Peel Region

161 were in York Region

99 were in Durham Region

64 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,546 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 332,119.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,253 as nine more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,271 from the previous day. The government said 32,556 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 1,603,699 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 50,659 in the last day. There are 301,043 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

Of the variants detected so far in the province, the B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,359 variant cases, which is up by 19 since Monday, 47 B.1.351 variant cases which one was removed, and 37 P.1 variant cases which is up by one.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 13,894, the government indicated there was an increase of 666.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 52 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 99 active cases among staff — down by two and down by 11, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 11,443 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 409 more cases in the last three days — 333 student cases, 75 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 997 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Forty-eight schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,288 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 93 (59 new child cases and 34 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 239 currently have cases and 53 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.