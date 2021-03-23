Menu

Health

Group representing Ontario family doctors calls for more involvement in COVID-19 vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2021 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto expanding mass vaccination effort while experiencing some setbacks' Toronto expanding mass vaccination effort while experiencing some setbacks
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto is ramping up its efforts to inoculate people who qualify for their mass vaccination clinics. But there have been some growing pains which officials are committing to address. Matthew Bingley reports.

Family doctors in Ontario say they want to be more involved in the province’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The Ontario College of Family Physicians says a recent survey found 60 per cent of vaccine-hesitant respondents were more likely to get immunized if a family doctor endorsed and administered their shot.

Dr. Liz Muggah, president of the group, says it’s in the public interest to have family doctors more involved in giving out the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna shots, which have less stringent storage requirements.

Read more: Ontario health minister will take Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to combat hesitancy

Some family physicians in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough and Simcoe-Muskoka are offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to patients aged 60 and older as part of a pilot project.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been calls for family doctors to be more involved in helping vaccinate seniors who can’t access mass immunization sites.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says more vaccine supply will be sent to primary care physicians in the future, though she did not provide specifics.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
