Ford says Budget 2021 to include $3.7 million to help seniors, persons with disabilities get vaccines
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said that in the 2021 Budget, which will be presented Wednesday, will include $3.7 million towards transportation to help seniors and persons with disabilities get COVID-19 vaccines. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy added they would be working with transportation services in order to “quite literally drive you” to a vaccine appointment, though did not say when this would begin.