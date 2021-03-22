Mamas for Mamas charity expands to South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C.-based charity that supports new parents in need is expanding to the South Okanagan and on the hunt for a new storefront location.

Crystal Boros, Mamas for Mamas South Okanagan branch co-ordinator, said she has been operating out of her home — a less-than-ideal situation.

She currently monitors the Mamas for Mamas-South Okanagan Facebook page to connect those in need with donations and available resources.

“We are noticing more and more need out here in the South Okanagan, so not just Penticton but the surrounding areas such as Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos and to the Boundary area,” Boros told Global News.

“COVID-19 has hit hard and it’s impacted a lot of mamas and papas. We monitor the site constantly and we see there is an increasing need here in the south for an actual storefront.”

Mamas for Mamas is a specialized poverty relief agency and “all-inclusive community” for mothers and caregivers.

Clients have access to the Mamas Karama Market free-store, toiletries, newborn and toddler necessities, women’s resources, referrals to free dental care, resource navigation, social support, counselling, wellness groups and homelessness support.

The grassroots organization was founded in 2015 through Facebook and has grown into a registered non-profit group with 20,000 members locally.

“Our mission is to change the landscape of poverty through innovative approaches to financial barriers faced by struggling families,” the organization said on its website.

Boros hopes expanding to the South Okanagan will help more new mothers in need.

“Our biggest thing coming into the South Okanagan is we don’t want to duplicate any efforts, we want to try and fill the gap with other agencies.”

She is searching for a 2,000-square-foot space in the downtown core of Penticton. Boros is putting the call out for a landlord to donate the space, or she has a maximum budget of $500 per month.

“I am also this year growing a community garden on Vancouver Hill so we will be able to offer fresh produce to our mamas and papas once we get the storefront up and running where they can come and shop and pick out their own produce instead of just getting a hamper,” she said.

Those interesting in donating items can also contact Boros at CBoros@mamasformamas.org.

“The most requested need in the south is formula, diapers and wipes,” she said.