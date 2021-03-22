Menu

Crime

Man grabs cash out of woman’s hand in downtown Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 3:57 pm
Guelph police say a man snatched money out of a woman's hand and ran away.
Guelph police are looking for a man who they say grabbed cash out of a woman’s hand and ran away in the city’s downtown core on Sunday.

It happened inside an unnamed business near Woolwich and Eramosa Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the woman chased after the man, who was last seen running across the Heffernan Street footbridge.

The woman was not hurt during the altercation and police did not say how much money was stolen.

The man was wearing a dark jacket, white toque and jeans and carrying a plastic shopping bag.

Police even released a photo of the man and anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

