Kelowna man arrested after alleged stabbing, break-and-enter

A Kelowna man has been arrested and could face serious charges after an alleged stabbing and break-and-enter near the city’s downtown core on Sunday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties responded to a home in the 2100-block of Burtch Road just after 3:30 p.m. where a man had allegedly broken into the home and assaulted an adult male with an “edged weapon.”

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, but was located a few hours later in the Rutland area.

The man allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody near the intersection of Hollywood Road North and Houghton Road.

“The victim and suspect were known to each other, and RCMP do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on conditions for a future court date.

The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review, RCMP said.

It was the third violent incident to occur in the Kelowna area over the weekend.

Highway 97 was shut down for several hours Sunday morning as police investigated a homicide in West Kelowna.

A woman suffering from “an apparent gunshot injury” was also treated at Kelowna General Hospital on Sunday morning in a separate incident.