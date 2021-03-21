Menu

Crime

Hwy 97 closed in West Kelowna due to police investigation

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 21, 2021 12:20 pm
Highway 97 was closed in both directions from Butt Road to Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.
Highway 97 was closed in both directions from Butt Road to Grizzly Road in West Kelowna. DriveBC

Police are asking people to avoid a nearly two-kilometre stretch of Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Sunday morning as they investigate.

The highway is closed in both directions from Butt Road to Grizzly Road as a result of the ongoing police work.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP: 1 in 10 vehicles turned around for tire violations during random check

RCMP have not released any details of what is under investigation but police said there is no evidence it is connected to a possible shooting that is under investigation in Kelowna.

There is a detour. Traffic can get around the highway closure using Old Okanagan Highway.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating possible shooting, woman seriously injured

An update on the status of the closure is expected at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

