Hwy 97 closed in West Kelowna due to police investigation

Police are asking people to avoid a nearly two-kilometre stretch of Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Sunday morning as they investigate.

The highway is closed in both directions from Butt Road to Grizzly Road as a result of the ongoing police work.

RCMP have not released any details of what is under investigation but police said there is no evidence it is connected to a possible shooting that is under investigation in Kelowna.

There is a detour. Traffic can get around the highway closure using Old Okanagan Highway.

An update on the status of the closure is expected at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.