Kelowna RCMP investigating, mayor disturbed after anti-Semitic posters found along Abbott-Pandosy corridor

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say they’re investigating after numerous anti-Semitic decals and posters were placed along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital.

According to the RCMP, the decals and posters have since been removed. However, they say it’s unknown when and by whom they were placed.

“The posters have been removed and the investigation is in the early stages. The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit is engaged,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Kevin Duggan.

“The RCMP is working closely with the city of Kelowna to review video that may help to identify those involved.”

Police say they were notified of the inappropriate decals and posters by an individual who had already removed several.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City of Kelowna employees continued to remove posters, while RCMP investigators discovered more posters and decals associated to the same group along Abbott Street,” said police.

“Officers also discovered decals at a bus stop in front of Kelowna General Hospital and are reviewing video from the area to narrow down time of the offence.”

Anyone who may have information, or if anyone was in the area and has dashcam video that could assist in this investigation, is asked to call police.

1:51 Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with promoting hate Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with promoting hate – Feb 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the city issued a statement, with Mayor Colin Basran calling it disturbing news.

“I am saddened and disturbed that these kinds of views still exist here and elsewhere,” said Basran.

“But as a council, we hope our Jewish friends, along with people of all faiths and ethnicities, take some comfort in knowing these events are rare and that these ignorant voices represent a small fringe in contrast to the many thousands in Kelowna who believe in inclusion, diversity and civility.”

Story continues below advertisement

He continued, saying, “the RCMP have begun a formal investigation to find whoever put these posters on lamp standards and other structures, including viewing video surveillance that was available in the affected areas.

“I don’t want to give the person or people who did this anti-Semitic act any more attention than it deserves, so that’s all I’ll have to say on this matter.”

2:18 Holocaust survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation Holocaust survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation – Jan 27, 2020