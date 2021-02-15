West Kelowna RCMP: 1 in 10 vehicles turned around for tire violations during random check

Send this page to someone via email

A recent random road check of approximately 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector resulted in 21 drivers being turned around and sent back into the Okanagan Valley because of tire violations, according to RCMP.

“These included worn out or bald tires, and lack of winter tires, which are a requirement for that highway,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

Police said they checked westbound vehicles on Highway 97C near the Paradise Valley turnaround on Wednesday.

Numerous violation tickets were issued under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and regulations, according to RCMP.

“These included violations for brake issues, not having a driver’s licence, and driving contrary to conditions,” Noseworthy said.

