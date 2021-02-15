Menu

Canada

West Kelowna RCMP: 1 in 10 vehicles turned around for tire violations during random check

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 7:01 pm
Many drivers in the Okanagan were recently turned around for poor or inadequate winter tires at a police road check.
Many drivers in the Okanagan were recently turned around for poor or inadequate winter tires at a police road check. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

A recent random road check of approximately 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector resulted in 21 drivers being turned around and sent back into the Okanagan Valley because of tire violations, according to RCMP.

“These included worn out or bald tires, and lack of winter tires, which are a requirement for that highway,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

Police said they checked westbound vehicles on Highway 97C near the Paradise Valley turnaround on Wednesday.

Numerous violation tickets were issued under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and regulations, according to RCMP.

“These included violations for brake issues, not having a driver’s licence, and driving contrary to conditions,” Noseworthy said.

Click to play video 'OK Tire tips to making sure your vehicle is winter-weather ready' OK Tire tips to making sure your vehicle is winter-weather ready
OK Tire tips to making sure your vehicle is winter-weather ready – Oct 23, 2020
Related News
